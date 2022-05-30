JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UWM to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded UWM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get UWM alerts:

UWMC stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $380.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $52,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.