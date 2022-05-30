Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

