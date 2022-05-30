Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on O. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.40.

O opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

