CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. CureVac has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CureVac by 14,988.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CureVac by 82.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CureVac by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in CureVac by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

