Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,146 shares of company stock valued at $964,497. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.