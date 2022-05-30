CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.31. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 477.14 and a quick ratio of 446.85.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). CNFinance had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of ($31.82) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. Analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CNFinance by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

