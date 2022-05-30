Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.43.

CPT stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $124.21 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after buying an additional 1,093,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.