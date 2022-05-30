Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.14.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

