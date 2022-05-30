DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.08.

DHX opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

