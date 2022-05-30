Zacks Investment Research Lowers Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Erasca has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at $172,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Erasca by 202.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Erasca by 103.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Erasca by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,256,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 729,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 145.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 532,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

