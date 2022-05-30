Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

CTRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $29.76 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $97.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $257.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 24.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 607,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 32.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 115,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $42,638,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

