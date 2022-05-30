Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Cazoo Group stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,558,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

