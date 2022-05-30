Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE:EBR opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 17.30%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 19.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

