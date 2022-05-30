Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DCI. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

DCI stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after purchasing an additional 382,409 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $209,569,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

