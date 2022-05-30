Zacks Investment Research Lowers iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

IMBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $1.90 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,583.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tim Peterman acquired 32,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 61,114 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

