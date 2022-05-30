IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IsoPlexis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of ISO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

