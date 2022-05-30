Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.