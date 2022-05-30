Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

GRAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

