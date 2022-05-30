Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

GENI stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $627.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 15.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 45.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 115.0% during the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.