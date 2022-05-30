Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.34.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $135,256.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,844,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $7,112,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 991.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.