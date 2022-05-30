Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Shares of IVZ opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. Invesco has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

