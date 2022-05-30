Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

HBNC opened at $17.89 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $779.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.