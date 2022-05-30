LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Get LCNB alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

LCNB stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $183.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

In other news, Director William H. Kaufman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,158 shares of company stock worth $133,876 in the last 90 days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LCNB by 45.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LCNB by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LCNB in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.