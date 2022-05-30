ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Get ESS Tech alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the third quarter worth $8,778,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESS Tech (GWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.