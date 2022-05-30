Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $17.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 9.47%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American Platinum in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Anglo American Platinum (Get Rating)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.