Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in May

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

