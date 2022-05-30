Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in May

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $22.80.
