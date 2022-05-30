Head-To-Head Contrast: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yum! Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $6.58 billion 5.19 $1.58 billion $5.51 21.74 First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.54 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yum! Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 6 10 0 2.63 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus target price of $139.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.04%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 24.80% -16.34% 22.34% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 26,934 KFC units; 18,381 Pizza Hut units; 7,791 Taco Bell units; and 318 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 157 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

