Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Update

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGPF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Accell Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €53.00 ($56.38) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf lowered Accell Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ACGPF opened at $63.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. Accell Group has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

