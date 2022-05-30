Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Grows By 78.8%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.5024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.