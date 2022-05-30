Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Grows By 78.8%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.5024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.50.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

