Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amex Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.