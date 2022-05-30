Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Increases By 54.1%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Alvopetro Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.18. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.
About Alvopetro Energy (Get Rating)
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
