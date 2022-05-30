Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Rises By 49.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 162.8 days.

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,607.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,755.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,108.70. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $1,330.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,300.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adyen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,186.67.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

