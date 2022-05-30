Credit Suisse Group Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Workday to $230.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.58.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.66.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 46.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Workday by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Workday by 41.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 9,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.