WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WeCommerce from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WECMF opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. WeCommerce has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.32.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

