UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.77) to €11.70 ($12.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.80 ($14.68) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($16.49) to €14.60 ($15.53) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.74) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

