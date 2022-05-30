Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Price Target Lowered to 25.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 25.70 to 25.20 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of UELKY opened at $9.70 on Friday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

