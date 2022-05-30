Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNBLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($87.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $72.08 on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

