JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 292

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.86) to GBX 292 ($3.67) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($3.90) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.37) to GBX 319 ($4.01) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.25.

Get Trainline alerts:

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.