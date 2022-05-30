JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 292

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.86) to GBX 292 ($3.67) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($3.90) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.37) to GBX 319 ($4.01) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.25.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Trainline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.