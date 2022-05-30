Stifel Nicolaus Raises Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$25.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TORXF stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

