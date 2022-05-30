Berenberg Bank Lowers Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Price Target to GBX 250

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIHRF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Tharisa has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

