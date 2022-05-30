Berenberg Bank Lowers Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Price Target to GBX 250

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TIHRF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Tharisa has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.08.
Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)
