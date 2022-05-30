Credit Suisse Group Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 155

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWDBY. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SEB Equities cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.18.

SWDBY stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.89%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

