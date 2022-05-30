Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SVNLY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 115 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.79. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

