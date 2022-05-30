Credit Suisse Group Cuts The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 733

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 838 ($10.54) to GBX 733 ($9.22) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 730 ($9.19) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 590 ($7.42) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 880 ($11.07) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.25) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $661.63.

The Sage Group stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

