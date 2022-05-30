Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Renault from €62.00 ($65.96) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Renault from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank raised Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Renault from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

About Renault (Get Rating)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.