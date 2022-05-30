Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $375.60.

ROYMY stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

