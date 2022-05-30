Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target Cut to €67.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($79.79) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($64.89) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.