Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.33.

OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

