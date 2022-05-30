Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of PRNDY opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

