GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

TPRFF opened at $3.52 on Friday. GCM Mining has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%.

About GCM Mining

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

