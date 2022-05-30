Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RTMVY. Bank of America raised shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 618 ($7.78) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rightmove from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rightmove from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 740 ($9.31) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $679.00.

Shares of RTMVY opened at $15.13 on Friday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

